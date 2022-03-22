Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

IBP has been the subject of several other reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Installed Building Products from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.00.

NYSE IBP opened at $98.27 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $141.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $6,771,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,034,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,497,000 after buying an additional 90,724 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,728,000 after buying an additional 121,055 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

