Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

SIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.86.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $85.65. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.59% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $516,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

