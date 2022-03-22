GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.72. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.96 and a beta of 0.90.

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,151,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,072,000 after acquiring an additional 223,294 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,892,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,319,000 after acquiring an additional 72,285 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,525,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,570,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $42,231,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

