Clear Secure (YOU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Clear Secure to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:YOU opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Clear Secure has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $65.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 314,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $8,110,250.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought 1,188,102 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,192 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 688.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Clear Secure by 2,464.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

