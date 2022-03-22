Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “
NASDAQ:OPT opened at $6.01 on Friday. Opthea has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20.
Opthea Company Profile (Get Rating)
Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
