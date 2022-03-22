Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

NASDAQ:OPT opened at $6.01 on Friday. Opthea has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Get Rating ) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,574,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,801 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.58% of Opthea worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

