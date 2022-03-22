Mister Car Wash (MCW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE MCW opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $36,539.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $566,491 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 412.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 610.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCW. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

