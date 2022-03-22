Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect Panbela Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PBLA opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.91. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBLA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBLA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

