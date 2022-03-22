Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLGG. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Super League Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

SLGG stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.18. Super League Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super League Gaming will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super League Gaming news, Director Michael R. Keller bought 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGG. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Super League Gaming by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Super League Gaming by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

