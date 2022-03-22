Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHI opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $27.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

