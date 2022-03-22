D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HEPS opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEPS. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 1,211.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 186,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 172,082 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 41,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 102,727 shares during the last quarter. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

