D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ HEPS opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.
About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (Get Rating)
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.
