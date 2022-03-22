Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

PRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.13.

PRI opened at $133.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.73 and a 200 day moving average of $151.15. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $121.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,817,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Primerica by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,267,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Primerica by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Primerica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

