KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Commercial Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CMC. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $41.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $42.37.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,409,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,010,000 after purchasing an additional 83,967 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.