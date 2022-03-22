Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.13.

KBL stock opened at C$31.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.10. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$29.69 and a 12 month high of C$47.22. The stock has a market cap of C$334.57 million and a P/E ratio of 38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.60%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

