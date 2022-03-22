Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 24.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

PANL stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth about $386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the third quarter worth about $103,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the third quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

