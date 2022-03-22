Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Oak Street Health, Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OSH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Shares of OSH opened at $23.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oak Street Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after acquiring an additional 179,507 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Oak Street Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 289.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 53,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,595 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.