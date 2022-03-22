Financial Analysis: Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Nephros shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Spectral Medical and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral Medical -405.43% -648.71% -89.77% Nephros -37.74% -25.91% -22.00%

Risk and Volatility

Spectral Medical has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Spectral Medical and Nephros, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Nephros 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nephros has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 199.35%. Given Nephros’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectral Medical and Nephros’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral Medical $1.57 million 48.24 -$6.79 million ($0.04) -7.07 Nephros $10.40 million 4.06 -$4.11 million ($0.41) -10.05

Nephros has higher revenue and earnings than Spectral Medical. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectral Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nephros beats Spectral Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectral Medical (Get Rating)

Spectral Medical, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. Its products include Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), Toraymyxin and proprietary reagents. The EAA is use for the diagnostic of endotoxin activity in human whole blood. The Toraymyxin is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. The company was founded on July 29, 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Nephros (Get Rating)

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Renal Products segment consists of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate, and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.

