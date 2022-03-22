Brokers Set Expectations for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $383.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.25.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,191 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,807 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

