StockNews.com Lowers Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $6.04 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the third quarter worth $44,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

