StockNews.com Lowers Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.
NASDAQ OXBR opened at $6.04 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.61.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
