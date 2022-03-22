Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.74 Million

Brokerages expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $41.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.84 million. OLO posted sales of $36.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year sales of $194.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.67 million to $195.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $253.50 million, with estimates ranging from $243.80 million to $262.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63. OLO has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

In other news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in OLO by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

