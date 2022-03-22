StockNews.com Upgrades Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,901,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 575,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 354,992 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies (Get Rating)

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.