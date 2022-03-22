Synlogic’s (SYBX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synlogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.43. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synlogic by 45.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 79,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

