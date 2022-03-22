Modiv Inc’s (NYSE:MDV) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Modiv’s (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 23rd. Modiv had issued 40,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $1,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During Modiv’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of MDV opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. Modiv has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $89.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Modiv Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages single-tenant net-lease industrial, retail and office real estate. Modiv Inc is based in NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.

