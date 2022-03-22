Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $56.00. 179,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,065,340 shares.The stock last traded at $50.51 and had previously closed at $47.98.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.96.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after acquiring an additional 52,767 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 44.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,435,000 after acquiring an additional 568,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 914,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

