United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $62.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.35, but opened at $40.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. United Airlines shares last traded at $41.47, with a volume of 69,676 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 70,471 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

