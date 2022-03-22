Sovos Brands Inc’s (NASDAQ:SOVO) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 22nd

Sovos Brands’ (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sovos Brands had issued 23,334,000 shares in its public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $280,008,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sovos Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sovos Brands by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,607 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Sovos Brands by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 600,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 382,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sovos Brands by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 119,520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

