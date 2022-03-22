Hess (NYSE:HES) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $124.00. The company traded as high as $103.56 and last traded at $103.36, with a volume of 88585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.41.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HES. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $673,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 981,542 shares of company stock valued at $94,053,419. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,143,000 after acquiring an additional 439,656 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $577,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.45.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

