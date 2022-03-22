Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Paramount Resources traded as high as C$30.82 and last traded at C$30.49, with a volume of 284772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.90.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on POU. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.72.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$243,116.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,207.74. Also, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 17,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total value of C$409,218.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$657,390.59. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,268 shares of company stock worth $1,581,447.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

