Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.19. Forterra has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.55.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 43.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Forterra by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,714,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,549,000 after purchasing an additional 989,053 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 35.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,858,000 after acquiring an additional 510,712 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 27.1% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,107,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 236,315 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 29.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 882,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 202,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 169,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

