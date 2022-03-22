Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Shares of Forterra stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.19. Forterra has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.55.
Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 43.07%.
Forterra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.
