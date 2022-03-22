Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for South32 (LON:S32)

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 37.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on S32. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.90) target price on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on South32 from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get South32 alerts:

South32 stock opened at GBX 279.50 ($3.68) on Friday. South32 has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 304.50 ($4.01). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 240.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 209.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. The company has a market capitalization of £12.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.