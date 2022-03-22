Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RESN. Benchmark cut Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
RESN stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.24. Resonant has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.
Resonant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
