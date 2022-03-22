Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RESN. Benchmark cut Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

RESN stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.24. Resonant has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Resonant in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Resonant by 2,871.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Resonant by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Resonant in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Resonant in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

