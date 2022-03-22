Sight Sciences (SGHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. Sight Sciences has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a current ratio of 27.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

