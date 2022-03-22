Traeger (COOK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. Traeger has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78.

COOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Traeger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Traeger by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 160,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Traeger by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 79,640 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Traeger by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 60,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $1,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

