Orion Office REIT (ONL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. Orion Office REIT has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

