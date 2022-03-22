William Blair Comments on Markforged Holding Corporation’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MKFG)

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Markforged in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). William Blair also issued estimates for Markforged’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MKFG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markforged presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of MKFG stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27. Markforged has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $12.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Markforged by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Markforged by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 39,741 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $191,949.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240.

