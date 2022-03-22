FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Andrew (Andy) Brown Buys 3,294 Shares

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) insider Andrew (Andy) Brown bought 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 973 ($12.81) per share, for a total transaction of £32,050.62 ($42,194.08).

Shares of FDM stock opened at GBX 994 ($13.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 36.12. FDM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 800 ($10.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,380 ($18.17). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 987.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($15.67) price target on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

