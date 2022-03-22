HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider David Bower Acquires 22 Shares of Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider David Bower acquired 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 665 ($8.75) per share, with a total value of £146.30 ($192.60).

David Bower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 21st, David Bower acquired 21 shares of HomeServe stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 723 ($9.52) per share, for a total transaction of £151.83 ($199.88).

HSV opened at GBX 676.50 ($8.91) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 722.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 831.76. HomeServe plc has a 52 week low of GBX 578.33 ($7.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,218 ($16.03). The stock has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSV shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.27) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.43) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,261.89 ($16.61).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

