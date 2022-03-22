HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider David Bower Acquires 22 Shares of Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider David Bower acquired 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 665 ($8.75) per share, with a total value of £146.30 ($192.60).
David Bower also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 21st, David Bower acquired 21 shares of HomeServe stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 723 ($9.52) per share, for a total transaction of £151.83 ($199.88).
HSV opened at GBX 676.50 ($8.91) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 722.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 831.76. HomeServe plc has a 52 week low of GBX 578.33 ($7.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,218 ($16.03). The stock has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38.
About HomeServe (Get Rating)
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
