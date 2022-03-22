Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vacasa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vacasa’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.
Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22.
NASDAQ VCSA opened at $8.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98. Vacasa has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.00.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth about $519,780,000. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,920,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,831,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,777,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,583,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.
About Vacasa (Get Rating)
Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.
