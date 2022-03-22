Truist Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.86). Truist Financial currently has a “Sell” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.19.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $18.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 370.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,673,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after buying an additional 2,042,998 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.3% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,926,000 after buying an additional 1,894,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

