CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.74 million, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 9.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners (Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.