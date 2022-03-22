Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Allied Healthcare Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of -4.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the third quarter worth about $80,000.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

