Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

EXK stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $841.07 million, a PE ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 988,813 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,657,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after buying an additional 330,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after buying an additional 1,097,538 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 12.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 75,173 shares during the period. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

