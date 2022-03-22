Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.
EXK stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $841.07 million, a PE ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.31.
About Endeavour Silver (Get Rating)
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
