StockNews.com Upgrades Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Sell

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries stock opened at $169.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 117.92 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.29. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chart Industries ( NASDAQ:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chart Industries by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,676 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Chart Industries by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,116 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 6,827.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,396,000 after acquiring an additional 615,731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,488,000 after acquiring an additional 596,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,670,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.