Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) & Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Head to Head Analysis

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Butterfly Network and Hyperfine, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Butterfly Network
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Hyperfine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Insider and Institutional Ownership
47.8% of Butterfly Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of Butterfly Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility & Risk
Butterfly Network has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Butterfly Network and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Butterfly Network
|-51.80%
|-25.48%
|-18.67%
|Hyperfine
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Butterfly Network and Hyperfine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Butterfly Network
|$62.56 million
|16.00
|-$32.41 million
|($0.18)
|-28.67
|Hyperfine
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Hyperfine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Butterfly Network.
Summary
Butterfly Network beats Hyperfine on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
Butterfly Network Company Profile (Get Rating)
Butterfly Network, Inc., a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet. The company serves healthcare practitioners. Butterfly Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut.
Hyperfine Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hyperfine Inc. is a groundbreaking medical device company which created Swoop(R), first FDA-cleared portable MRI system(TM). Hyperfine Inc., formerly known as HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp., is based in GUILFORD, Conn.
