Harrington Investments INC Has $2.59 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 1.4% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLD stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.92. 2,268,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,728. The stock has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

