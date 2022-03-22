Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Shares Down 1.7%

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 90,332 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 452% from the average daily volume of 16,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

OUKPY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.40 ($12.53) to €11.60 ($12.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

