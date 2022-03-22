Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYAAF – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 16,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 41,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.
Ayala Land Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AYAAF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ayala Land (AYAAF)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.