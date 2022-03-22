Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) Shares Down 0.4%

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 19,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:VYYRF)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in exploring and development of barite, iodine, and fullerene Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) minerals. It focuses in developing barium contrast radiographic suspension products for the pharmaceutical industry. The company was founded by Brent Willis on July 23, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

