Brokerages Expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.88 million. Eos Energy Enterprises posted sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,537.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year sales of $50.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.05 million to $51.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $188.10 million, with estimates ranging from $185.45 million to $190.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share.

EOSE has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $219.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.34. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14.

In other news, Director Claude Demby acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 121,350 shares of company stock worth $355,179. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

