Brokerages Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) to post $1.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $6.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of KBR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.13. 1,554,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,015. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.33 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 533.33%.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 97.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,472 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,275,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in KBR by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,363,000 after acquiring an additional 715,168 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in KBR by 18.9% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after acquiring an additional 683,601 shares during the period. Finally, Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in KBR by 16.4% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 556,378 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

