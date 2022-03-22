Honest Hits 24 Hour Volume of $114,885.00 (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $114,885.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Honest has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00046147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.25 or 0.07018599 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,878.70 or 0.99445983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00040524 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.